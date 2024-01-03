Watch Now
Are you going dry in January? Here are some drinks you can still enjoy

Non-alcoholic beer, whiskey and wine
Whether you are doing "Dry January" or just don't drink -- here are beer, wine and spirits you can indulge in.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 15:17:41-05

A lot of people do #dryjanuary, by taking the month off from drinking.

If you're one of them, or you just don't drink, Jim Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some non-alcoholic options to enjoy.

Athletic Brewing Company
Crafting delicious non-alcoholic beer you can enjoy anytime and anywhere.

Kentucky 74 Spiced
Distilled non-alcoholic Cinnamon Whiskey

Zilch Brut and Rose Brut 'no alcohol' Sparkling Beverage
A champagne-inspired sparkling wine with 0% alcohol and zero added sugar

Waterbrook 'Clean' Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon
Premium alcohol-removed wines

You can learn more at wineacademyofutah.com or @wineacademyofut.

