Are you going dry in January? Here are some drinks you can still enjoy

A lot of people do #dryjanuary, by taking the month off from drinking.
If you're one of them, or you just don't drink, Jim Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with some non-alcoholic options to enjoy.
Athletic Brewing Company
Crafting delicious non-alcoholic beer you can enjoy anytime and anywhere.
Kentucky 74 Spiced
Distilled non-alcoholic Cinnamon Whiskey
Zilch Brut and Rose Brut 'no alcohol' Sparkling Beverage
A champagne-inspired sparkling wine with 0% alcohol and zero added sugar
Waterbrook 'Clean' Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon
Premium alcohol-removed wines
You can learn more at wineacademyofutah.com or @wineacademyofut.