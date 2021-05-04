Are you in search of a unique Mother's Day gift or even something fun for yourself? See what's new at doTERRA.

Are you in search of a unique Mother's Day gift or even something fun for yourself?

doTERRA has you covered and is also helping you get your home as healthy as it can be at the same time.

Krista Numbers joined us from the doTERRA Lounge to show us a great new collection of doTERRA products.

For those looking for simple ways to eliminate toxins in their home, the Aroma Essentials Collection is the easiest places to start.

It includes the best essential oils to help you freshen the air around you and keep your family safe from harmful toxins.

Saying goodbye to synthetic fragrances from candles, air fresheners, and other scented products in your space doesn't mean you have to give up the wonderful aromas you love so much.

This collection includes doTERRA powerhouse products to you help freshen the air in your home, while also providing refreshing, invigorating, and lovely aromas.

With the Aroma Essentials Collection, you can create a fresh, clean environment that smells incredible, straight from the plant.

Krista told us about a few of her favorites in the collection: peppermint, wild orange, citrus bloom, balance and serenity. Each of these oils is great in a diffuser and can also be used in other ways to create an uplifting, invigorating mood when you want that or to calm and restful moods when that is the goal.

There are instructions included on different ways to use the oils and of course you can also go to doTERRA.com to find out all about how to use these products.

There's also a new Laluz diffuser included which is a one-of-a-kind ultrasonic diffuser and has up to an eight-hour runtime and three ambient light settings to match whatever mood you're in. This really is a great gift idea or something fun for your home.

doTERRA recently won Best of State for Essential Oils for the 7th consecutive year. Krista said, "We were thrilled to receive this award again this year. The Best of State Award really speaks to the innovative work of our scientists and growers, the quality of our oils, and the support and dedication of our Wellness Advocates and employees."

For more information go to doTERRA.com.