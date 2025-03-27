Are you looking to get started with backyard chickens this spring?

With the high price of eggs, many people may be considering getting started with backyard chickens.

IFA Country Stores are a great place to pick up chicks. They even have a Chick Check List to help customers get the right information and supplies to care for their chicks.

Animal Health Department Manager at Ogden's IFA Country Store, Sandie Shupe says, "Our country stores employ chick experts that can help you be successful raising your very own back yard flock. If you are a novice chicken owner or a seasoned veteran IFA has the experts and supplies to help your flock thrive."

IFA's premium poultry feed is three easy steps to happy, healthy chickens. Chick Starter, Pullet Developer and High Protein Layer or All Natural+ Layer.

The feed is formulated by expert nutritionists with the highest quality ingredients in their historic Draper feed mill.

Nutritious eggs begin with nutritious feed, and IFA's premium poultry feed contains DHA and other Omega 3's which produces strong shells and wholesome, tasty eggs.

IFA is a 102-year-old farmer owned cooperative, originating in Gunnison, Utah in 1923.

You can find a location near you at ifa.coop.

