Are you one of the 77 percent who want to live more sustainably?

According to a recent article in Forbes, 77 percent of people surveyed said they want to learn how to live more sustainably.

If you're one of them, you're in luck! Kimberly Flores, owner of fulFILLed, joined us with ways to live simpler sustainable lives.

fulFILLed is a zero waste store in the Outlets Park City. They also offer delivery or shipping at fulfilledutah.com.

Kimberly says, "I think a lot of people realize the impact our habits are having on the environment. We're recognizing our role and many people want to be part of the solution, but they just don't know how. You hear the word zero waste and that's pretty scary, and quite honestly, impossible, but we can get close. And me and my team at fulFILLed are here to help you."

Kimberly says you don't have to do everything perfectly, it's all about taking small steps.

For instance, at fulFILLed, they have more than 40 refillable products, from cleaning products like dish soap and hand soap to bulk toothpaste and dry shampoo. You bring the container, they weigh it and you only pay for the product you need.

Kimberly also showed us another top seller at her store — Wool Dryer balls. They can be sued for 1,000 loads, which keeps the dryer sheets from entering the waste stream.

Unpaper tools are also popular. The cloth towels can be used over and over again by washing and reusing. Kimberly's customers saved close to 13,000 rolls of paper towels by making this cost-effective switch.

One of Kimberly's favorite products is Swedish dishcloths. They are also washable and reusable. You get them wet, clean up spills and then wash them in the top rack of your dishwasher or washing machine. They can last up to a year.

Finally, Kimberly showed us her bamboo dish and pot scrubbers. She says they are an excellent alternative to plastic dish scrubbers and sponges.

fulFILLed is open Wednesday through Saturday 11am to 7pm. At the same location they have Summit County's only used book store — Paiges Pages.

And last summer, they started consignment clothing in the back of the store as well.

For more information please visit fulfilledutah.com.

