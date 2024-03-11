Are you ready for the partial eclipse that Utahns will be able to see in April?

People are getting excited for the total solar eclipse that is happening in April 2024.

Even though Utah is not within the path of totality, the state will be able to see a partial eclipse on April 8.

But, you need to make sure your eyes are protected, even in a partial eclipse.

Eclipse Glasses USA are designed, made, and shipped from Utah. The glasses are ISO compliant, and AAS approved. This means you will be receiving the highest quality and safest solar glasses so you can watch this natural phenomenon safely.

The designs are anything but boring! Roger Sarkis, founder of Eclipse Glasses USA, says they want to provide styles that appeal to all, and to the Instagram Moms and Dads out there, provide cuter photo ops for this unique human experience.

All ages will remember this event for years to come, and Roger says they want to enable educators to provide their students with an incredible learning experience by offering special pricing for educators and non profits.

Solar Glasses USA also offers special business pricing for those Silicon Slopes companies looking to offer a fun perk to their employees via providing their eclipse glasses for their employees and their families.

