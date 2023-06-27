Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Are you ready to watch the last Western U.S. solar eclipse for 20 years?

October 2023 will be the last Western solar eclipse for 20 years
There is a solar eclipse happening fall 2023 and this Utah company can help you see it safely.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 15:38:18-04

The last solar eclipse in the United States for 20 years is happening in October, 2023.

This is an "Annular Eclipse" which means the sun will be 90 percent covered by the moon (dependent on location), this means for the safety of your vision, you must have Solar Glasses to view this eclipse

Eclipse Glasses USA are designed, made, and shipped from Utah. The glasses are ISO compliant, and AAS approved. This means you will be receiving the highest quality and safest solar glasses so you can watch this natural phenomenon safely.

The designs are anything but boring! Roger Sarkis, founder of Eclipse Glasses USA, says they want to provide styles that appeal to all, and to the Instagram Moms and Dads out there, provide cuter photo ops for this unique human experience.

All ages will remember this event for years to come, and Roger says they want to enable educators to provide their students with an incredible learning experience by offering special pricing for educators and non profits.

Solar Glasses USA also offers special business pricing for those Silicon Slopes companies looking to offer a fun perk to their employees via providing their eclipse glasses for their employees and their families.

Visit eclipse23.com or follow them on Instagram @eclipse.glasses.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere