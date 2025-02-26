Are you stuck in the "someday" trap? Thinking "someday" I'll make that change.

You don't have to wait — the next 90 days could change everything.

That's the focus of a book titled "Be Bold Today: Unleash Your Potential, Master Your Mindset, and Achieve Success".

Author Leigh Burgess joined us with how her 90-day plan changed her life, and why she's now helping others.

Leigh says she was in the corporate world for years, and suddenly realized she was burned out big time.

But, she says she felt stuck.

Leigh explains that that feeling is really a mindset, so that's her first step for change. Get your mind to break free from limiting beliefs and shift into a bold mindset.

Identify and prioritize your bold goal, and then take immediate, imperfect action to build momentum.

Leigh says to "Embrace the "messy middle" progress over perfection", and says every move forward doesn't have to be "loud".

You can get the book at bookstores now, or visit her website leighburgess.com and follow her on Instagram @theleighaburgess to learn more.

