Are you using your space heater properly?

Space Heaters are used often during the winter months, or year-round if you're always cold like Jenny Hardman.

There is nothing wrong with using them, however Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services wants to make sure we are using them the way they were intended.

2 Most Popular Kinds of space heaters: Electric and Propane

Propane



Make sure it’s rated for indoor use, the room is ventilated, and make sure you have a working CO detector in the room.

Electric

Keep heater away from things that could catch fire

Plug directly into the wall when possible

If you're using an extension cord, don’t use the cheapest, thinnest, 2 prong cord

To determine if the extension cord you are using is condusive for the space heater, touch the extension cord periodically and if it feels hot, you need to get a thicker/higher gauge cord

Space heaters can be a fire hazard so just make sure you are careful when using.

Also make sure you test your smoke detectors. Make sure they have fresh batteries and are under 10 years old.

