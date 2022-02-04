Are you wearing red? Friday, February 4, 2022 is National Wear Red Day when the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast.

Every Utahn was asked to put on their best red attire and join the cause in this annual groundswell that unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.

It's part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement, now in its 18th year, which has funded lifesaving women's research, advanced public health policy, championed closing gender gaps in research and STEM and created a platform for women to address their greatest health risk, which is cardiovascular disease.

One in three women will experience cardiovascular disease in their lifetime. That includes Lianna Kindard, who was just 19 when her heart incident happened.

Surgery was able to repair her heart and today she is doing well with a successful career and children. But, she wants to raise awareness about heart disease for other Utah women.

Heart Attack Symptoms

CHEST DISCOMFORT

Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

DISCOMFORT IN OTHER AREAS OF THE UPPER BODY

Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

SHORTNESS OF BREATH

with or without chest discomfort.

OTHER SIGNS

may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Stroke Symptoms

Spot a stroke F.A.S.T.

FACE DROOPING

Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.

ARM WEAKNESS

Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

SPEECH DIFFICULTY

Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "the sky is blue." Is the sentence repeated correctly?

TIME TO CALL 911

If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.

