Are your medications causing your teeth to fall out?

Are your medications causing tooth loss?

There are 600 medications and some illnesses that can cause dry mouth.

Dry mouth also can mean a higher risk of decaying teeth or mouth infections.

Dr. Kris Kuchenmeister with Stubbs Dental in Layton says dental implants can replace decayed or broken teeth. And, once you have your new smile, implants are not vulnerable to decay from dry mouth.

You can either do single implants or the All-on-4 procedure.

All-on-4 replaces all of a patient's natural teeth restoring original function.

You can take a 60-second quiz at stubbsdental.com/implant-quiz to see if you pre-qualify for dental implants.

Stubbs Dental has locations in Layton, Bountiful, Murray and Lehi.

For more information please visit: stubbsdental.com.

