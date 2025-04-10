Art Box is an interactive studio in Ogden

Art Box is located within the historic walls of the beautiful Monarch building in downtown Ogden, and is a place where you can get creative!

They offer art classes in several different mediums including one of the most popular ones, candle making.

You get to select a container, a scent, colors and embellishments to make your very own candle!

Art Box hosts all kinds of events like birthday parties, corporate events, family parties, girls' nights out, date nights and more and you can bring in your own food and drinks!

All ages are welcome (from pre-school on up).

Art Box is also a retail shop with unique gifts and home decor.

You can learn more at artboxogden.com.