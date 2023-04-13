Watch Now
Art Meets Fashion is a one-of-a-kind event in Salt Lake City

Art Meets Fashion
Art Meets Fashion is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the talented fashion and art community in Utah.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 15:14:03-04

Utah has so many talented artists and fashion designers and for one night only, many of them will be in one place!

Art Meets Fashion is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the top creatives.

On April 29, 2023 there is an Immersive Runway Event which is a ticketed public experience with local and international designer runway shows, immersive fashion presentations and amazing life performances.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit non-profits supporting equity for women.

Tickets are $80 for general and $150 for VIP Front row. All tickets include the runway show, experiences, plus food and beverages.

To learn more visit: amfmagazine.com.

