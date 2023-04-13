Art Meets Fashion is a one-of-a-kind event in Salt Lake City

Utah has so many talented artists and fashion designers and for one night only, many of them will be in one place!

Art Meets Fashion is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the top creatives.

On April 29, 2023 there is an Immersive Runway Event which is a ticketed public experience with local and international designer runway shows, immersive fashion presentations and amazing life performances.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit non-profits supporting equity for women.

Tickets are $80 for general and $150 for VIP Front row. All tickets include the runway show, experiences, plus food and beverages.

To learn more visit: amfmagazine.com.