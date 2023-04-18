Artic Rescue is a Utah-based rescue that saves more than 100 dogs a year

"Game of Thrones" created excitement over huskies and now there is a huge problem with the dogs being abandoned or surrendered to shelters.

Arctic Rescue is a non-profit Utah dog rescue that has been rescuing arctic breeds from local shelters for more than 30 years.

They usually save more than 100 dogs every single year, usually Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Huskies, and Alaskan Malamutes.

They specialize in helping to place adoptable dogs in good homes and help make unadoptable dogs adoptable.

Arctic Rescue invites you and your pup to join them for their first 5k Husky Hustle!

It's on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10am at Wheeler Farm. Arrive early for check-in.

You can register by clicking here and you can learn more at arcticrescue.com.