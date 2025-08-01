Artie just can't stop smiling, so imagine when he meets his new forever family

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week - Artie. He's described as the happiest little guy in the world.

This boy can't keep a smile off his face!

Artie is just over a year old and is a Dachshund Corgi mix.

He'd be the perfect family pet because he loves everyone — kids, cats and other dogs too.

Artie would love a home with a fenced yard so he can run his energy out.

His adoption fee is $300 and he's up-to-date on vaccinations, is chipped and neutered.

If you'd like to meet Artie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S., on Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 1-4pm.