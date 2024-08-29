Artwork from children around the world being featured at Living Planet Aquarium

From colorful toucans to exquisite coral seascapes, guests at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium can delight in the beautiful artwork of the children from all over the world!

“This is My Mexico" is an art exhibit celebrating marine ecosystems and biodiversity that started in Mexico and now includes children's artwork from all around the world.

It debuted at the Inbursa Interactive Aquarium in Mexico City and has been traveling through various aquariums throughout the United States stopping now at the Living Planet Aquarium from August 26 through September 22, 2024.

As guests visit the Aquarium, they can enjoy the vibrant artwork in the Aquarium lobby, and visit the animals, habitats, and marine life they depict as they explore, discover, and learn in the Aquarium galleries.

“This is My Mexico” can also be enjoyed during the Aquarium’s Fiesta Latina festival on Saturday, August 31, a celebration of Latin American heritage through music, performances, and authentic cuisine.

For more information about the aquarium go to livingplanetaquarium.org.