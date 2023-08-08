As kids go back to school, it's not enough to just pack a lunch

When it comes to helping our kids with good eating habits we usually focus on school lunch or packing a lunch.

But Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says that's not enough.

Instead, she says you should be involving them in the process, help them plan and prep their own meals.

Trish also says it's important to model good behaviors with your kids. Have positive shame-free discussions with them about body image and what they eat.

She says, "We talk openly and frequently about "don't do drugs" but when was the last time you talked about "don't do disordered eating"? So keeping an open-regular conversation about how kids feel at lunch time, any comments or negativity they notice is vital. Intentional dieting and even disordered eating behaviors such as restricting, binging or purging often start in elementary school. So keep the communication open."

You can find more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.