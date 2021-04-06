As life begins to return to normal, would you consider being a plasma donor?

Grifols is a global healthcare company that makes medications out of plasma to treat chronic conditions.

As life slowly returns to normal, would you consider donating your plasma?

The pandemic did impact people giving, so now plasma is needed more than ever. Plasma has proteins and antibodies in it that help our bodies function and can be turned into medicine to treat chronic and rare conditions.

We were joined by Vlasta Hakes, Director of Corporate Affairs for Grifols. They operate a network of plasma donation centers all across the country. In Utah, the centers are under the names Grifols, Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Resources.

Donating plasma is similar to giving blood, it just takes a little longer. Hakes says first-time donors may have to plan on a couple of hours to donate, but for regular donors, it's only about one hour.

Grifols is taking extra precautions to keep their donors and employees safe. You'll notice a lot of safety protocols including plexiglass between donation beds, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing. They're also monitoring temperatures.

If you've been vaccinated, they welcome you to donate. Hakes says just make sure you aren't having any side effects. If you are, wait a day or two to donate. Unvaccinated people are also welcome to give.

To find a donation center near you, visit grifolsplasma.com.

