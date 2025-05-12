As the official school of Ballet West, the Academy is Utah's premier source of dance training, providing the highest caliber of ballet instruction to professionally bound students as well as to those who simply wish to enjoy this beautiful and athletic art form.

Evelyn Cisneros-Legate, Director, says dancing provides an opportunity to express movement through music, engaging both body and mind to enhance learning, build confidence, and develop physical strength.

Incorporating arts into children's education promotes cognitive development, communication skills, community connection, creativity, and confidence for their future.

The ability to showcase these skills during performances also creates valuable positive theatrical experiences for students at Ballet West Academy.

And parents are not charged performance or costume fees.

Registration is now open for all Ballet West Academy classes, available for everyone from three-year-old to adults with locations in Downtown Salt Lake, Trolley Corners, Park City, and Utah County.

Ballet West Academy also offers Summer Camps for ages 3 – 14, with no dance experience necessary, which is quite rare in this art form.

You can learn more at balletwest.org.

