As we get closer to Valentine's Day, we explore the history and health benefits of chocolate

Is there anything that comes to mind when you hear "Valentine's Day" more than chocolate?

We decided to explore the pros and cons of chocolate with Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE.

Trish says the word chocolate entered print in Europe and Mexico in the 1580s referring to a drink common among Indigenous Aztec groups that became the prototype for our modern form of chocolate.

DNA evidence of cacao found in the Amazon basin that dates to about 3000 BCE.

The oldest chocolate company in the United States is in Massachusetts – the Baker Chocolate founded in 1780.

Trish says there are health benefits of chocolate, but remember the darker the better - 70 percent and above for health benefits.)

Polyphenols, antioxidants and flavonoids help improve blood pressure and reduce inflammation and is associated with reducing the risk of heart disease.

Chocolate also improves blood flow in the brain and is associated with slowing cognitive decline, improving mood and alertness.

Theobromine in chocolate serves as a stimulant and vasodilator that boosts oxygen transport to cells.

It's also a source of prebiotics – food for your microbiota – and gut health helps almost every body system.

Sensory effects boost mood and reduce stress. (Chocolate is a happy place – and its positive associations can help with mood in the short term).

Keep an eye out for fun flavor combinations of chocolate or different forms to enjoy like drinkable roasted cacao such as Criobru or Choffy.

But Trish says, "Remember that health benefits are mainly found in dark/bittersweet chocolate and moderation is key."

You can learn more at nutritiousintent.com.

