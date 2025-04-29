As we head into May, here are some family-friendly activities to enjoy

Join the Natural History Museum of Utah for a free, one-hour guided hike on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. You'll learn all about the bugs and plants you'll be passing by on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Click here for more information.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, Cedar City is holding a Spring Fiesta and Slow Roll. They'll be joining towns all over the country that use community bikes to get out and exercise and connect with neighbors. Click here for more information.

The farm at Heber Valley Cheese is having a Farm Baby Celebration on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, 2025. In addition to animals, you can play on the farm lawn and sand pile. Click here for more information.

The Price City Renaissance Festival is back and bigger than ever! Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, 2025 immerse yourself in everything from that time in history. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the arrival of Spring on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Springfest, an annual community event in West Valley City. It's a day filled with music, crafts, food and family-friendly fun. Click here for more information.

Herriman's Health & Safety Palooza is on Saturday, May 3, 2025, and includes everything from a bike rodeo, a kids' helmet giveaway, a K9 demo and more! Click here for more information.

It's Children's Day at The Leonardo at Library Square on Saturday, May 3, 2025. There will be games, activities, art workshops, music and surprises too! Click here for more information.

There's a Kid's Art Expo in Logan on Saturday, May 3, 2025. You'll be able to check out art created by kids K-12, with the theme "Travel the USA". Click here for more information.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a couple days early at Millcreek Common on Saturday, May 3, 2025. It will be a day filled with dancing, singing, games and food — plus free skating! Click here for more information.

The whole family, including the pups, are invited to Bark at the Moon on Saturday, May 3, 2025. There will be food, music and pup play time in the splash pad at The Gateway. It's all to benefit the Humane Society of Utah. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13!