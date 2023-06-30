As we head into the 4th of July weekend, here are some new releases

As we head into the July 4th weekend, Film Critic Tony Toscano has a look at what's new in entertainment, including a big movie in theaters.

We start with the 2nd season of the sports drama "Swagger" on Apple TV+.

The series is inspired by Kevin Durant's experiences as a player on the AAU circuit. Tony says "Swagger" is a brilliantly filmed and acted series focusing on the pressures and some of the darker aspects of teens in sports. He gives it an "A" and it is rated TV-14.

Streaming on Netflix is the animated film "Nimona". When a knight is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature he has been trained to destroy. Tony gives it an "A" and it is rated PG.

Hitting theaters for the weekend, Harrison Ford is back for a fifth time in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny". In the film, Indy is approaching retirement and is trying to fit into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But an old rival from the past returns and Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to save the world. Tony says, " I'll start off by saying "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is a very watchable, action adventure. Harrison Ford does a terrific job and the film's pacing is terrific. The downside is in the script which has plot holes big enough to drive trucks through. And on a massively anticipated film like this one is, that kind of shabby writing is not acceptable." He gives it a "C" and it's rated PG-13.

