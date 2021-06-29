As we make plans for the holiday weekend, here are some activities in "Family Fun with Fox 13"

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered, we bring you a weekly "Family Fun with Fox 13" community calendar.

As we head into the holiday weekend, there's a lot to choose from!

The Gateway's July 4th Celebration returns after a pandemic hiatus. This free, family-friendly event kicks off at 5pm on Sunday, July 4 with entertainment, food and fun. Fireworks start at dust. See the full list of activities here.

There will also be fireworks at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 3. They shoot off at 10pm, but arrive early and hungry to enjoy food trucks starting at 6pm. This is a free event. Get the details by clicking here.

Sandy City is celebrating on Saturday, July 3, starting with a flag ceremony at 6:50 am. There are other activities that day including a 5K and scavenger hunt with fireworks to cap off the night. Click here for more information.

West Jordan is having its rodeo and carnival July 1-3 from noon to 11pm each day. There will be rides, games and food booths. Then, fireworks on July 3 at 10pm. Click here for tickets and details.

Giddy Up! The Hub City Rodeo is happening in Mt. Pleasant on July 2 & 3. In addition to traditional rodeo activities to watch, bring your dog for dog races, there will be kids' races with pigs and mutton busting too. Click here for the details.

The Tooele City 4th of July Parade starts at 9am on Saturday, July 3, followed by food, entertainment and a car show in the park. There are rodeos on Saturday and Sunday with fireworks on Sunday. Click here for more information.

Kanab invites you to what they call the "best small town Independence Day celebration in the country". They're celebrating on Saturday, July 3. Cannons blast off at 6am and there are events all day long. To see a full list, click here.

North Ogden is celebrating Independence Day with their Cherry Days on Saturday, July 3. Events include a sunrise ceremony, 5K race and a Firework Spectacular! Get full details here.

Join the city of St. George for their 4th of July Parade at 7:45am on Saturday, July 3. There will also be fireworks that night at 10pm. Click here for the parade route and more information.

Kaysville is inviting you to bring your blanket or chair and get ready to collect as much candy as you can! Their 4th of July Parade starts at 10am on Saturday, July 3. Click here for details.

There are other fireworks shows as well including at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, after the Bee's game at Smith's Ballpark.

