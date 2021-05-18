As we start to get back to normal from the pandemic, many employers are hiring.

We talked with Emily Rosh, Career and Education Program Manager for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, who says there are many options to take the next step on your career pathway or start a career path that could lead to your dream job and potentially higher wages.

The Department of Workforce Services offers free career coaching to help you identify occupations and educational opportunities for you.

If you want a change but are worried about the cost, there may be financial assistance to help.

If you are over the age of 14, low income or have been laid off, you may be eligible for career and education assistance.

Learn more about the program and see if you qualify by visiting jobs.utah.gov/career.