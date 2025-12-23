Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ashley Hawk shares three holiday appetizer recipes that have five ingredients or less

Ashley Hawk shares three holiday appetizer recipes that have five ingredients or less.
Posted

Ashley Hawk isn't only a co-host of The PLACE, she's also a Registered Dietitian.

She shared recipes for three holiday themed apps and snacks with five ingredients or less.

  1. Holiday Cheese Trees- these bite sized trees are made with triangles of Baby Bell cheese, just unwrap, sprinkle with fresh herbs and cranberries and use a pretzel as the base 
  2. Reindeer Crudité Cups- Pour a splash of ranch on the bottom of the cup then fill with carrot sticks and a tomato for the red nose, draw eyes and a mouth and use a pretzel for the reindeer antlers
  3. Santa Fruit Sticks- Get your kids in the kitchen to help make these skewers with strawberries, banana's, grapes and marshmallows 

You can follow Ashley on Instagram @ashleyhawkrd.

