Ashley Hawk shares three holiday appetizer recipes that have five ingredients or less.

Ashley Hawk isn't only a co-host of The PLACE, she's also a Registered Dietitian.

She shared recipes for three holiday themed apps and snacks with five ingredients or less.

Holiday Cheese Trees- these bite sized trees are made with triangles of Baby Bell cheese, just unwrap, sprinkle with fresh herbs and cranberries and use a pretzel as the base Reindeer Crudité Cups- Pour a splash of ranch on the bottom of the cup then fill with carrot sticks and a tomato for the red nose, draw eyes and a mouth and use a pretzel for the reindeer antlers Santa Fruit Sticks- Get your kids in the kitchen to help make these skewers with strawberries, banana's, grapes and marshmallows

You can follow Ashley on Instagram @ashleyhawkrd.

