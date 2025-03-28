Watch Now
The Place

Ashton Garden's season-opening celebration is Saturday, March 29

Soar Into Spring
You can Soar Into Spring at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the season-opening celebration.

Sara Wooton, Guest Experience Manager, joined us with a look at some of the free, hand-on activities that are planned for guests.

In addition to touring the gardens, there will be mini-kite making and launching and an interactive scavenger hunt challenge.

Guests can also take home their very own starter plant from the Greenhouse.

Soar Into Spring is free for members and all activities are included with Ashton Gardens admission.

Also coming soon — The Tulip Festival! This year it runs April 9-May 17, 2025.

You can learn more at thanksgivingpoint.org.

