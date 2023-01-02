Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Ingredients

For the Chicken:



3 chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise

1/3 c. soy sauce

1/3 c. brown sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp. honey

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. sambal (chili-garlic sauce)

1 tbsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. kosher salt

6 sandwich buns

Chopped cilantro for garnish

For the Slaw:

1 lb. coleslaw mix

3 green onions, chopped

¼ c. soy sauce

juice and zest of 1 lemon

¼ c. canola oil

2 Tbsp. grated ginger

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Combine the ingredients for the chicken marinade, minus the chicken breasts and buns, in a bowl. Place the chicken and marinade in a zip bag and then into the fridge to marinate for 4 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat a grill over medium-high heat. Take the chicken out of the marinade and reserve the marinade to be cooked as a sauce. Grill the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees. Strain the reserved marinade into a saucepan. Cook the marinade over medium-high heat until it boils and reduces to a thick and syrupy sauce.

3. Make the slaw by mixing all of its ingredients together in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.

4. Build the sandwiches by slicing each chicken piece in half. Place both halves on the bun followed by a drizzle of the sauce. Top that with the slaw and then garnish with a little cilantro. Serve warm. Enjoy!

