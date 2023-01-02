Watch Now
Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff is whipping up his Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches - Yum!
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Ingredients
For the Chicken:

  • 3 chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1/3 c. soy sauce
  • 1/3 c. brown sugar
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 2 tbsp. honey
  • ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
  • 1 tsp. sambal (chili-garlic sauce)
  • 1 tbsp. minced garlic
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 6 sandwich buns
  • Chopped cilantro for garnish

For the Slaw:
1 lb. coleslaw mix
3 green onions, chopped
¼ c. soy sauce
juice and zest of 1 lemon
¼ c. canola oil
2 Tbsp. grated ginger
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 tsp. sesame oil
1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Combine the ingredients for the chicken marinade, minus the chicken breasts and buns, in a bowl. Place the chicken and marinade in a zip bag and then into the fridge to marinate for 4 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat a grill over medium-high heat. Take the chicken out of the marinade and reserve the marinade to be cooked as a sauce. Grill the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees. Strain the reserved marinade into a saucepan. Cook the marinade over medium-high heat until it boils and reduces to a thick and syrupy sauce.

3. Make the slaw by mixing all of its ingredients together in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.

4. Build the sandwiches by slicing each chicken piece in half. Place both halves on the bun followed by a drizzle of the sauce. Top that with the slaw and then garnish with a little cilantro. Serve warm. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

