Aspire Homes focuses on creating solutions for multi-generational housing

Aspire Homes is the sister brand of Ovation Homes that focuses on multi-generational living.

Amber Sykstra, Aspire Homes Marketing and Sales, says customers loved their Ovation Homes floor plans for active adults 55+, and started getting feedback that they'd love similar homes for their kids.

So about three years ago, Amber says, they took the plans they had for single floor living and then designed basements with separate entries.

The homes have about 1800 square feet on the main level and the same in the basement.

That way, they're perfect for parents or grown children to live in and people can even use them as ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units). So, you could use them for a supplement income.

There are several floor plans designed for young and growing families that can be personalized with colors, applications, cabinets, hardware and more.

You can even get the basement with 8-foot or 9-foot ceilings and built-in entertainment centers.

Amber says there are financing options for people 65 years old and older. They may qualify for a reverse mortgage or lifestyle mortgage.

Ovation Homes and Aspire Homes have preferred lenders who can help you through the process.

You can see the Aspire Home, Home #5, on the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes through July 20, 2024. The address is 1091 South 4475 West, West Point. It's recommended to use Google maps to get you there!

Click here for a discount code and visit aspirehomesutah.com for more information.

Ovation Homes is also giving away 5 sets of tickets if you email: aspirehomesutah@gmail.com and put "THE PLACE" in the subject line.

