At 99 years old, Riverton Chevrolet is the oldest dealership in the state of Utah. As Budah said, that makes them the "Chevyweight Champion".

We talked to Logan Page, the current owner, who is also a fourth-generation owner. Page's great-grandfather started the Riverton Motor Co. in 1922.

It started in Riverton a little over four miles from where the current Chevrolet facility is located at 11100 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan.

The dealership was founded on the value of hard work and the value of family. And that tradition continues to this day.

