At 99 years old, Riverton Chevrolet is the oldest dealership in the state of Utah

At 99 years old, Riverton Chevrolet is the oldest dealership in Utah and they're celebrating with 99 days of deals.
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 28, 2021
At 99 years old, Riverton Chevrolet is the oldest dealership in the state of Utah. As Budah said, that makes them the "Chevyweight Champion".

We talked to Logan Page, the current owner, who is also a fourth-generation owner. Page's great-grandfather started the Riverton Motor Co. in 1922.

It started in Riverton a little over four miles from where the current Chevrolet facility is located at 11100 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan.

The dealership was founded on the value of hard work and the value of family. And that tradition continues to this day.

To celebrate 99 years, they've got 99 days of deals going on. Right now you will get 99 gallons of fuel with your new vehicle!

You can find all the details at rivertonchevy.com.

