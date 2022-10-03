At a young age this Utah actor is no stranger to the small screen.

At a young age, Jacob Buster is no stranger to the small screen.

You probably recognize him from the Sci-fi drama series Colony where he portrayed Charlie Bowman. He's also had a recurring role as "Young Mike Ross" on Suits and a guest role on The Thundermans.

Buster's also starred on the silver screen in The Lost Boy and Storm Rider as well as various Hallmark projects including Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Christmas in the City as well as Christmas Wonderland.

An appearance in Just Let Go earned him a "Best Actor Under 18" Award at the Filmed in Utah Awards.

Now Buster is starring as one of the leads in Showtime's horror series Let the Right One In. The series is inspired by the bestselling novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaption.

It follows the story of a father/ daughter relationship and what it means to protect the ones you love. Buster plays the brother in the family.

The series is set to premiere at New York Comic-Con on October 7, 2022.