At Heber Valley Brewing Company you can have a tasty beer in the tap room, or take one home to enjoy

Heber Valley Brewing Company invites you to the tap room to enjoy a beer, or take one home for later!
Posted at 1:46 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 15:46:14-05

Clint Jones and Greg Poirier started the very first brewery in beautiful Heber Valley.

Heber Valley Brewing Company offers a gathering place to have a tasty beer in their tap room.

They also offer to-go crowlers, which are cans filled straight from the tap or growlers, which are bigger containers, to share at home.

Heber Valley Brewing Company is at 501 North Main Street in Heber City.

Business Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 3-9pm
Friday-Saturday: 12-10pm
Sunday: 12-6pm

You can get more information at hebervalleybrewing.com. To see the happenings in the tap room, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

