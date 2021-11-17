At Heber Valley Brewing Company you can have a tasty beer in the tap room, or take one home to enjoy

Clint Jones and Greg Poirier started the very first brewery in beautiful Heber Valley.

Heber Valley Brewing Company offers a gathering place to have a tasty beer in their tap room.

They also offer to-go crowlers, which are cans filled straight from the tap or growlers, which are bigger containers, to share at home.

Heber Valley Brewing Company is at 501 North Main Street in Heber City.

Business Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 3-9pm

Friday-Saturday: 12-10pm

Sunday: 12-6pm

You can get more information at hebervalleybrewing.com. To see the happenings in the tap room, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

