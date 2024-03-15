At the Movies: All of these films are worth seeing this week

Film critic Tony Toscano joined us in studio to talk new movies.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the comedy drama "Queen of Knives." It stars Mel Harris and Gene Pope. In this sequel to 2020's "King of Knives," the Brooklyn-based Benetto family faces new obstacles when the family's patriarch tries to adapt to a changing world. Tony says, "Queen of Knives is a terrific sequel that examines the crazy that accompanies trying to understand and navigate new world relationships and technology." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Streaming on Paramount is the coming of age story "Little Wing." In the film, a 13-year-old girl is dragged into the world of pigeon racing as she deals with her parents' divorce and the impending loss of her home. The film stars Brooklyn Prince. Tony says, "Little Wing is a heartwarming and sensitive film about finding oneself during the turmoils that life can throw. The film is beautifully filmed and offers terrific performances by its cast including Brian Cox and Kelly Reilly from Yellowstone." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

Streaming on VOD is the drama "Asleep in My Palm," starring Tim Blake Nelson. Asleep in My Palm" explores the nature of parenthood and class in America as a father and daughter live off the grid in rural Ohio. Tony says, "A gritty and well acted film focusing on the two as they face the challenges of her need for independence and the first pangs of love, as well as coming to terms with his violent and conflicted past." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

