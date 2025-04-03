At the Movies: Here are your weekend movie reviews

In selected theaters is the alternative romantic comedy "A Nice Indian Boy". When Naveen brings his fiancé home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his choice and helping them plan the wedding of their dreams. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "A Nice Indian Boy is a cheerful and heartfelt romantic comedy about coming together as a family with unconditional love." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Playing in selected theaters is the fantasy / adventure "A Minecraft Movie," based on the best selling video game. In the film, four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world with the help of an unexpected, expert crafter. Tony says, "A Minecraft Movie is a silly and joyous diversion film with some funny moments provided by stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black. All in all A Minecraft Movie is a fun popcorn film the whole family will enjoy." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is the comedy / drama "Bob Trevino Likes It". When a lonely young woman accidentally befriends a stranger online who shares the exact same name as her own self-centered father, encouragement and support from this new Bob Trevino could change her life for the better. Tony says, "Based on a true story, Bob Trevino Likes It is a rare and wonderful must-see film about finding connection, value and support. If you're looking for a film that hits all the right notes this is it. Bob Trevino Likes It is simply one of the best films of the year. " He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.