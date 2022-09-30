Watch Now
At the movies this weekend... Halloween Hauntings and a Rom-Com

At the Movies
There's something for everyone At the Movies this weekend.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 15:23:07-04

It's October, and that means Halloween Hauntings at the movies.

Here's what you can check out at your local Megaplex Theatres.

The horror flick "Smile" turns that frown upside down and turns up the scares as a doctor races to stop terrifying events taking over her life.

"Bros" is a finding-love story co-written and starring Billy Eichner and is the first gay rom-com from a major studio.

"The Good House" with Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline is about a successful realtor whose life unravels, forced to face her drinking problem and confront longtime secrets while also rekindling a past romance.

Zac Efron leads "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" based on John "Chickie" Donohue's 1967 journey bringing bear from New York to Vietnam to support friends serving in the war.

You can find show times at megaplextheatres.com.

