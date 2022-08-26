At the Movies with Rich Bonaduce

Watch Now
Rich reviews two movies for the weekend: Spin Me Round and Breaking.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Aug 26, 2022
There are a few new movies in theaters this weekend.

Rich Bonaduce reviews two of them in this week's At the Movies with Megaplex Theatres.

First up, "Spin Me Round" about a woman who wins an all-expenses paid trip to Italy, and ends with an adventure far different than the one she planned. Rich gives it a C.

Next up, "Breaking", a true-life drama about a war veteran who takes matters into his own hands after having difficulties re-integrating back into society. Rich gives it a B-.

