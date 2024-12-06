At the movies with Screen Chatter

New and streaming on Prime Video is the new dramatic series "Cruel Intentions." It's based on the novel written in 1782. In this updated adaptation, after a hazing incident at their elite college, step-siblings Caroline and Lucien set about to preserve their power and reputation by seducing the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. The series stars Claire Forlani and John Tenny. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although Cruel Intentions offers up a few good moments, the series is much too slowly paced and feels weighed down by being over produced." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on MGM+ is the dystopian sci-fi series "Earth Abides." After most of the world's population has fallen to a mysterious illness. A small group of survivors band together to develop a new civilization. The series stars Alexander Ludwig, Jessica Frances Dukes and Aaron Tveit. Tony says, "Despite a few small plot holes, Earth Abides is a watchable sci-fi series focusing on survival and the need to be part of a community." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In theaters is the crime / drama "The Order," starring Jude Law. A lone FBI agent, stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, believes a series of recent crimes were not the work of traditional criminals, but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists. Tony says, "The Order is a well paced, solid police action film with an edge. Jude Law is terrific in the role of a jaded FBI agent who has had his fill." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

And with Christmas around the corner here's a holiday film to put you in the mood. "Holiday Touchdown: A Chief's Love Story" is all about a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan and her family who are competing to win the team's Fan of the Year contest. In the process of being judged she meets the director of fan engagement. Tony says, "If you're looking for a film to watch with a peppermint latte, this is it. It's a cute movie combining the holidays and football." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

