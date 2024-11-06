At this time of year you want to keep the cold air out and the warm air in

For this week's Wattsmart Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Power shares tips to weatherize your home to prepare for the winter season.

Jona Whitesides, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, gave us some ways to do just that:



Air sealing

Installing qualified insulation

Flushing your water heater

Adjusting the thermostat temperature

Changing the direction of ceiling fans to clockwise

Keeping your HVAC system in top condition

Jona also says you can inexpensively protect pipes by wrapping it in a pool noodle from a dollar store.

You may also want to weather stripping as well around doors and windows.

Once your project is complete, you could possibly get a rebate.

There are a lot of reasons why you should take advantage of Rocky Mountain Power's weatherization rebates. It can eliminate cold spots in your home, improve indoor air quality and even save money on your energy bills.

They also offer a self-guided assessment online, or virtually with a professional or they can help you find a qualified specialist who will come to your home.

For more information please visit Wattsmart.com.

