At what age would you like to retire? This ship captain is nearly 100!

There's a piece of history docked in Lake Muskegon in Michigan. It's the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper.

The steamship shut down in 1970, but still has a captain at the helm, and believe it or not he's 99 years old.

"Captain Bob" still visits his beloved boat almost every day and he's the focus of this week's Booming Forward, sponsored by Optum.

The World War II veteran started on the Clipper right after the war. It ws a luxury vessel at the time, the equivalent of flying first class.

"Back in the 40's to go from Milwaukee to Muskegon was like today's taking a cruise to Hawaii," Captain Bob says.

It hosted a lot of special events like weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties during its time.

Now the next big celebration on board will be dedicated to Captain Bob - his 100th birthday party coming up soon.