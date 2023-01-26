Athletes are Getting Ready for their First Big Ski Race of the Season

The 34th Annual Huntsman Cup World Para Alpine Ski Races (WPAS) will be hosted by the National Ability Center at Park City from February 1-3, 2023.

The Huntsman cup is a free, Alpine ski racing event sanctioned by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

This three-day competition builds technical racing skills while serving as the first national cup event of the season.

Athletes like Orlando Perez are getting ready to compete. The Puerto Rico native says he loves challenges and representing his home in these kinds of competitions. He's also a U.S. Veteran.

Orlando and other athletes benefit from the National Ability Center which provides programming for more than 3,000 people.

Since 1985, it has served individuals and their families in all 50 states and more than 30 countries across the globe through programs designed for all abilities, including those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities.

They are currently looking for volunteers with race experience to get involved as timers, course slippers or gate keepers.

Additional volunteer opportunities are available on the volunteer portal. Those interested are also welcome to email volunteer@discovernac.org

For a full schedule of Huntsman Cup events, please visit: discovernac.org/huntsman-cup.

