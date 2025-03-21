Watch Now
Author Brandon Mull captures the imaginations of readers with his latest masterpiece

"Tales of Newel and Doren: The Gorgon’s Fury." is available in hardcover, audio, and ebook everywhere books are sold
Renowned New York Times bestselling author Brandon Mull has once again captured the imaginations of readers with his latest masterpiece, "Tales of Newel and Doren: The Gorgon’s Fury."

This highly anticipated novel marks the eleventh installment in the cherished 'Fablehaven' universe, a series that has enchanted fans with its magical landscapes and unforgettable characters.

Mull's new addition promises to deliver the same spellbinding adventure and heartwarming tales that have made his previous works beloved by readers of all ages.

‘Tales of Newel and Doren: The Gorgon’s Fury,’ the eleventh novel to take
place in the beloved world of ‘Fablehaven,’ is available in hardcover, audio, and
ebook everywhere books are sold.

Visit his website here.

