Author inspiring women in the workforce through new book

After enduring traumatic kidnappings as a child then surviving a life-altering bicycle accident as an adult, Eliza VanCort has become a #1 bestselling author.

She stopped by 'The PLACE' to speak about her new book 'A Woman's Guide to Claiming Space: Stand Tall. Raise Your Voice. Be Heard.'

More women than men will lose their jobs by 2030 due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, according to new research from Mckinsey Global Institute.

VanCort says industries like food services, customer service, sales and office support will bear the brunt of AI replacements because women tend to be over-represented within these industries and hold more low paying jobs.

"What AI can never replace is human emotion," she explained, "and historically women have been excellent at jobs that require high EQ and clear communication."

At least 12-million workers will need to change jobs, and most workers will need to acquire new skills before entering the workforce again, according to VanCort who has dedicated her life to empowering women to live bravely and claim the space they deserve.

Eliza says women are always the first ones to go, and the ones who will be most impacted are single mothers, who already struggle with astronomical childcare costs and difficult work-life integration.

She says in order to not become disposable in this new age of technology, women must learn to stand in their power, and women everywhere need to support each other from the ground up.

You can purchase her book here.

