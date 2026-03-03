Author Jason Wright has a novel coming out to celebrate America's 250th birthday

America is celebrating its 250th birthday in July, 2026, and author Jason Wright is celebrating with a new novel.

It's titled "The Final 4th of Sgt. Drummond" and Jason tells us it's about a 90-year-old man who wants to live long enough to see America's birthday.

It takes place in a fictional town in Virginia that's divided, and the townspeople may or may not come together and help this dying man with his final wish.

The way this book is being released is "novel"... Jason is releasing it a few chapters at a time on Mondays and Thursdays until April 23, 2026.

He's having an event in Virginia on April 25,2 2026 where he will read the final three chapters to attendees, and then they'll also be available for the general public.

You can read the book as the chapters are released on jasonfwright.com.

Jason and his speaking partner Stephen Funk have a special offer for Utahns as well.

They'll be in Utah in early April and are offering to speak at your event or business for FREE.

If you'd like to take advantage of this offer, visit jasonfwright.com or text (540) 212-4095.

