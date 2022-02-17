Auto Pros: Our "cool car guy" checks out the Tiguan from Strong Volkswagen

Got some errands to run? Consider the Volkswagen Tiguan.

'Cool Car Guy' Brian Champagne checked out the 2021 Tiguan SE R Line Black from Strong Volkswagen.

Tiguan is a combination of "tiger" and "iguana", and the ride's a combination of car and SUV as it shares its platform with the VW Jetta.

R Line is just the wheels, bumper, belly skirt, badging, if you will, special wheels, you know that kind of stuff.

Tiguan has a 184 horsepower engine, and with eight gears it should be able to get the ratio just right to scoot you around while getting 25 miles per gallon combined.

It shuts off at red lights to save gas for city errands and fires up fast when you take your foot off the brake. You can also turn that feature off if you prefer.

Tech upgrades are new this year, but they kept Brian's favorite. When you’re on satellite radio, it will show you what’s playing on the other channels without switching over. If you have, say, a teenage daughter who likes to scout around and see what else is playing, it really gives you harmony.

Brian liked the SE trim level with a power seat for the driver, and the front passenger gets the ratchet that gets the seat just right.

The new Tiguan got bigger, and there’s a third row option.

