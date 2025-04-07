AutoCamp blends the adventure of camping with the comforts of a boutique hotel

AutoCamp is only 20 minutes from Zion National Park and is located along the beautiful Virgin River.

It's redefining outdoor hospitality by blending the adventure of camping with the comforts of a boutique hotel.

The property features 81 thoughtfully designed accommodations spread across 17 acres , including 72 premium Airstreams, BaseCamp Suites, Classic Cabins, and Accessible Cabins.

There's also an on-site General Store where you can find all the necessities of camping (including s'mores kits) and The Kitchen serves up locally-inspired food and beverage options, including beer and wine.

AutoCamp Zion is a perfect venue for weddings, corporate retreats, and special events with a 30,000 square foot event lawn and indoor meeting space.

AutoCamp is inviting Utahns to explore the beauty in their own backyards with an exclusive offer — a 20-percent discount on the best available rate.

Visit autocamp.com/utah-locals to learn more and make your reservation.