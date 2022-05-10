Watch
Award-winning documentary 'Remembering Heaven' is in local theaters now

What began as research almost 30 years ago is now being featured in the award-winning documentary 'Remembering Heaven'.
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 15:50:54-04

Sarah Hinze is a best-selling author, researcher and now filmmaker. She joined us to talk about the movie 'Remembering Heaven'.

The film which opened in local theaters on May 6 provides evidence that we come from heaven in inspiring stories by real people.

The research presented in 'Remembering Heaven' offers possibilities regarding our lives before earth life, what Sarah calls pre-birth experience (PBE), in which it is announced in a dream or other communication that it is time for a child to be born.

PBE's can occur as recorded in the Bible with angels announcing the coming births of John the Baptist and Jesus Christ, but in the film, it is the unborn themselves who announce in dreams, visions, the spoken or telepathic word, and so forth that it is time for them to come to earth.

Nearly three decades ago, Sarah embarked on this pioneering study into the origins of the human soul.

After hundreds of interviews and extensive investigation, the Hinze's compiled their research into the ground-breaking documentary.

For more information visit rememberingheavenmovie.com.

