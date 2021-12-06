Awesome Team is a new children's book series that helps kids cope with anxiety and stress

Anna Svetchnikov is a Licensed Family Therapist and Author who has a new children's book series titled "Awesome Team".

She says the book series can help parents teach their little ones coping skills, while simultaneously provide them with therapeutic activities, which can help them to strengthen their behavioral and mental health and do so in a super fun and awesome way.

Svetchnikov says in therapy as in life, there's no such thing as a quick fix. When working with your child, she says it helps to be patient and know that you're not alone.

To learn more please visit PositiveParentingInitiative.com.