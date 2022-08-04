Babe is truly a baby, and she's a sweet girl

Joe Simmons with Hearts4Paws says, "Babe is the sweetest, soulful, most wonderful foster dog that we've ever had. We have fostered over 30 dogs now and she will be the hardest to not adopt ourselves."

Babe is about five months old, and was found in a cardboard box.

She is a chihuahua and beagle mix, and will be a small to medium size dog.

Babe gets along great with other dogs, cats and children of all ages.

She's cuddly and mellow but also playful and curious.

Hearts4Paws will be a part of the Wheels & Wags event on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1055 Draper Parkway from 9am to 1pm. There will be adoptable dogs there.

If you'd like more information on Babe or any dog, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

