Baby animals are arriving in "Farm Country" at Thanksgiving Point

It's baby animal season at "Farm Country" at Thanksgiving Point!

Farm Country was originally the historic Fox Family Farm in Lehi, and was one of the first venues to open at Thanksgiving Point.

It is home to dozens of farm animals including goats, pigs, sheep, horses, chickens, turkeys, cows, chicks and more.

Right now Farm Country is undergoing a major renovation - by 2024 the property will be transformed into "Curiosity Farms", which will have many hands-on opportunities to learn about food production and animal services.

There are a couple of spring celebrations coming up at Farm Country.

The "Lamb and Wool Festival" is on April 15, 2023. You can learn how sheep are sheared and learn more about wool.

Then May 19 & 20, 2023, it's the "Baby Animal Birthday Party", where you can celebrate the birth of baby animals with fun activities.

It's $10 per person or free with Thanksgiving Point membership.

Visit thanksgivingpoint.org/farm-country for tickets.

And, don't forget the Tulip Festival is going on now through May 13, 2023.