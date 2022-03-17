Watch
Baby Bears are returning to the International Sportsmen's Expo

You can get your picture taken with baby bears at the International Sportsmen's Expo.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Prepare for your next adventure at the International Sportsmen's Expo coming to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy March 17-20, 2022.

One of the highlights of the show is Yellowstone Bear World. The drive-thru wildlife park came with two bear cubs in tow. Courtney Ferguson with Yellowstone Bear World says they had nine babies born this year.

Your family can get a picture with the cubs at the Expo. It's $20 for a visit and that is a fundraiser that goes right back to the Yellowstone Bear World in Rexburg, Idaho.

There will also be live raptors, a kids fishing pond, a rock wall to climb and a stream to mine.

Plus, you can check out the latest fishing boats, off-road vehicles, plus trucks, campers and accessories... all at special prices.

Just $14 per ticket with discount coupons at O'Reilly Auto Parts or use promo code 4BIGO online for $4 off your online ticket purchase, curiosity of Utah Big O Tires.

Free parking, and free entry for youth under 16 and active military with ID.

Visit sportsexpos.com for full event information.

