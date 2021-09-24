Baby Safety Month Deals from Walmart

September is baby safety month and if you’re looking for the latest baby essentials and trends, Walmart is helping you out!

Parents can spend up to $20,000 in the first year of their child’s life. So, to help keep things affordable, Walmart has new deals on more than 25 popular items and is offering online promotions on nearly 700 baby products.

Paulo Araujo from Walmart shared some great finds with us - everything from chemical-free products, to wearable baby monitors and sleep trackers to wireless sound machines, and car seats plus items that new moms need for themselves as well.

Walmart just launched their new car seat finder which is an interactive tool that takes the stress out of finding the right car seat by asking questions to identify the best product for families.

Check it out on Walmart Carseat Finder

You can find baby safety month deals through October 3 at Walmart stores or shop online at walmart.com with free 2-day shipping on millions of items.

