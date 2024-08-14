Baby shower brings tears of joy for military moms in Utah

Military moms are often times separated from their spouse during milestone moments, like pregnacy or the birth of a child.

That's where Operation Shower steps in.

Throughout the year and at each event, they celebrate moms-to-be with a baby shower for thirty or so military moms.

While this was Operation Shower’s third year hosting an event in the Beehive State, the nonprofit holds these showers all across the country.

Since 2007, they’ve celebrated more than 8,500 moms from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and National Guard.

Each woman is gifted traditional baby shower gifts including clothes, diapers, toys and a few larger items to help ease the stress of providing for a new little one.

If you wish to donate, visit their website for more information.

